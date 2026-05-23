“ The Greatest “ Corporation You Were Never Aware Of : MAXIMUS , INC .

What began during the now infamous Church Committee hearings in 1975 , on and by the CIA Intel apparatus , has been largely unreported.

Not the hearings themselves mind you but the founding of one particular multinational corporation, that laid the foundation for the privatization of government services :





Maximus, Inc .





It is a well known fact the government has almost always used contractors for illegal and unlawful clandestine operations such those highlighted in the Church Committee reports .

Bringing in high-level , well-known think-tanks such as RAND and MITRE and their JASON Advisory Group , to solve problems that either existed or problems that were yet to be created .





Maximus should be included amongst those names : the corporation itself is a product of the military industrial complex with its beginnings tracing back to the founder’s father , Col. Joseph Lee Mastran , West Point grad and during WWII , a member of the prestigious Devil's Brigade . His own work and research on food irradiation experiments for the U.S. Army’s Quartermaster division , through the Atoms for Peace Program under the Eisenhower Administration was enough to ensure a self-sustaining welfare system .

Tavistock trained in psychological operations , the Col. groomed his sons to fulfill seemingly predestined roles that up until now , have escaped public scrutiny.





Taken from his obituary :





Joseph Mastran

“ Joseph Lee Mastran was born on July 22, 1915 and grew up in Peekskill, New York. He obtained a competitive appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, where among other achievements, he conducted the West Point Symphony Orchestra. On graduating in 1940, he became a member of the First Special Service Force, the elite commando unit known as "The Devil's Brigade". During the war, he landed at the Anzio Beachhead and marched into Rome with the first Americans. He briefly served as the Burgermeister of Dusseldorf, the Commandant of a German POW camp, and worked behind enemy lines with the French Underground. He was a decorated combat soldier. After the war, he obtained a Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Finance. Among his peacetime achievements was directing a research and development program for the Eisenhower Atoms for Peace program - the irradiation of food to make it safe without refrigeration. He attended the Command and General Staff Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He was stationed in Alaska and Hawaii and the DC area for most of his career. He also worked for many years with Non-Appropriated Funds to ensure commissary and exchange workers had proper heathcare and retirement benefits. Colonel Mastran was one of the few officers in his class to be recalled to active duty after 30 years of service. He passed away on May 15, 2003 at the age of 87. He was a wonderful soldier, musician, husband and father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Pauline Mastran, his brother John Mastran, his sons David V. and Joseph L., Jr., and his daughter Christie Marlowe. He also has three grandchildren David B. Mastran, Susannah Kvasnicka and Jeremy Mastran, and five great-grandchildren: Andrew, Gabrielle, Joseph, Timothy and Amanda. “





There is much to glean from that obituary . As I hope anyone reading this article realizes., there hasn't been much published on Joseph Lee Mastran : information on him is scarce and I do not hope that anyone thinks poorly of me as to where or what the sources are . Please know and understand that I cite all my source material and if anything is speculation, I will state that also..

Let's continue.





I've hit many roadblocks during the years of research on Maximus. It wasn't until I began looking at the military industrial complex , that the information began presenting itself to me that led to deeper areas of research.

As time has progressed, those connections have expanded almost exponentially when certain individuals, names of institutions , military operations , and government programs , during the various timelines began appearing in the various articles, documents and resources.





During the 1940s and 50s , The Fernald State School used similar materials and methodologies on the young boys that attended the Massachusetts location . Human radiation experiments were the least of what happened in the early days .





We didn't know or understand these horrors had been conducted for decades until the 1990s and the MK program is still being administered on the public at large even now.

Only recently have documents been released about the RAND Corporation’s horrific Projects Gabriel and Sunshine.





We know now that these were individual parts of the atrocities committed at the hands of the CIA , government think-tanks and the military industrial complex. The social engineers , mad scientists and evil doctors that were imported through Operation Paperclip and Manhattan Project , have persisted and grown throughout the decades .









Dr. David Vincent Mastran , has changed the very history of the United States : affecting and effecting government agencies , public policies and laws . To those who are educated about Maximus, Inc this is not sensationalism . Hailing itself as a government services corporation , the contrary becomes apparent after deeper inspection : Maximus seeks to usurp the very government it pretends to support.





So then the question of how did the good Dr. assume his role ?





We must look quite intensively at his and his family's military service to uncover the truth .





Mastran is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, class of 1965 , 2nd generation and as noted earlier , his father was a West Point grad. . He served in Vietnam in 1968 as a member of the general staff at Headquarters 7th Air Force in Saigon, where he worked on highly classified projects including the evaluation of "McNamara's Wall," an anti-infiltration technology. Some of which haven't been declassified. He holds a Master’s Degree from Stanford University in Operations Research and a Doctorate from The George Washington University.





That particular project, designed by the MITRE Corporation's JASON Advisory Group , was known as Igloo White.





Igloo White itself is the basis for all sensor technology programs from then until now . It's also where we first saw real-time bioinformatics and biometrics collections used on the battlefield , and then after Mastran's departure from the Air Force , was used in conjunction with PROMIS Software for DHEW programs as well as for Maximus.





While many of us are familiar with REX- 84 , there was previous , REX- 78 that ran congruently with Operation Nifty Nugget.

These were in fact what led up to the creation of FEMA and Mastran's corporation were at the center of each.





Maximus and their military contacts are the point of origin for FEMA and Homeland Security. The interdiction models and computer simulated war games that Mastran created in Vietnam , have been used in a multitude of ways Against the American people , knowingly and unknowingly without consent and no consequences for Maximus.





After resigning from the Air Force in 1972 and working for a year as a civilian in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Systems Analysis (the old “Whiz Kids” group there again , selected by McNamara), he worked as Director of Research and Demonstrations in the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare from 1973 to 1975.





I must interject this fact : McNamara who had handpicked Mastran for Igloo White , and went on to become the head of the World Bank after Vietnam .





For those whom have been researching these timelines and events , the 1970s were a particularly important decade . The now infamous Watergate scandal then the Church Committee hearings and the while , Maximus was in the background conducting assessments for the DHEW that later became the DHHS .





Simultaneously , John A. Svahn “ Jack “ Svahn of Maximus Inc . , who I recently discovered was part of the Inslaw / PROMIS Software / Octopus murders, was working to use PROMIS Software for early Maximus programs for DHHS and the Social Security Administration.





Svahn :

“ He held several high-ranking positions during the Reagan administration, including Commissioner of Social Security (1981–1983), Under Secretary of Health and Human Services (1983), and Assistant to the President for Policy Development (1983–1986). Before his federal service, he worked in California state government under then-Governor Reagan.

He was instrumental in the 1983 Social Security reform bill that helped address the program's insolvency issues at the time. “

As we've learned , the Reagan Administration DOJ was in fact responsible for outright stealing of PROMIS from Bill and Nancy Hamilton and Inslaw .





That information I discovered about Svahn , in Danny Casolaro's files, was difficult to find .





Svahn pushed the use of PROMIS for Title IV of the 1975 Social Security Act.. that being : child support , foster care and family court systems. . Mastran ( David ) had already been instrumental in Title IV creation and implementation. PROMIS was the key for automating the whole system.





Title IV-D of the 1975 Social Security Act , known as child support , was a demonstration program and as later research results would indicate , was actually part of the CIA’s MK subprojects.





In 1973 , William T. Dentzer Jr , added significant contributions to aforementioned :

Dentzer was “ former “ CIA and founder of the Depository Trust Corporation or DTC for short . Now known to be a Vatican / Jesuit owned and controlled asset , that includes the Federal Reserve itself , the Pentagon and UN.





Mastran , previously unknown to me , had dealings with the CIA in Vietnam . Only one in particular is mentioned from his book with any details . FOIA requests to the CIA I previously had sent resulted in little to no information being publicly available.





The first iteration of PROMIS was used in DC in 1971 . We'll explore more of the extensive connections to PROMIS and Maximus in the near future because without PROMIS , Maximus wouldn't be where it is today.





Therein lies one of the problems :





If PROMIS is the Octopus , then Maximus is for certain , a tentacle .





It was the aforementioned events that has led up to Maximus becoming increasingly invasive from local level politics in the US on up to being involved in global affairs : from installing entire countries healthcare systems such as Egypt and various EU countries to regulating those same policies, writing new laws , changing in their entirety previously written laws and regulating the funding.





They are partners with and have held partnerships with global healthcare regulatory bodies such as the WHO , UN , central banks and those that own them. That list in and of itself is worth a deep dive .





As this article is meant to be an introduction to Maximus and provide a framework , I would encourage everyone reading to use their own discernment and knowledge to research Maximus.





A Brief History of MAXIMUS INC :

When I began looking at Maximus my initial introduction to them was through my own child support and custody case with my daughter. I've dealt with them Firsthand and know the lengths they go to personally : they will by any means necessary, intimidate , slander , persecute , prosecute and in some instances, eliminate completely Anyone that dare expose them publicly.

Easily one of their most destructive contributions to society is through the family court systems, of which they reshaped into their vision of Privatized services that effectively eliminates parental rights and eliminates any accountability for themselves and the government clients they serve .

It was through that specific area of research I discovered the connections to PROMIS Software.

Be that as it may I've attempted to forego any bias and not allow that to affect the discoveries I and a handful of intrepid researchers and journalists have made over the decades since their inception.

I also want to clarify the fact that I am not the 1st person to work on exposing them , but what I have done is to reach out to others and establish friendships with them and share their information as well as my own .





It's easier to look at each decade of Maximus being in business than to attempt to look at them from a general standpoint : the sheer amount of information can be overwhelming to the casual observer and that holds true for even seasoned researchers.





Links will be provided at the end of the article and as they are as extensive as the company itself , this again , will serve as a primer.





The Following timeline was acquired from Zippia , its not complete of course and we can expound upon each event but it's decent :





Maximus , Inc :





A Brief History of the corporation's timeline





1975

Maximus is a publicly traded company that provides a wide range of program management, information technology, and consulting services to government agencies throughout the United States. The Company's clients include the Federal government, every state, and every major city and county in the nation. Founded in 1975 with the mission of "Helping Government Serve the People," Maximus has more than 6,000 employees located in more than 220 offices in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Maximus Federal Services is part of Maximus.









1977

The concept of a private company supporting a government agency was pioneered by Ross Perot and his Electronic Data Systems Corporation (EDS), which was originally created to take over the data processing operations of private businesses. When Congress passed Medicare legislation in 1965, resulting in an enormous amount of paperwork that needed to be processed, the concept was applied to the federal government. Medicare and Medicaid processing proved so lucrative for EDS that within three years it accounted for nearly 25 percent of the company's revenues. By 1977 that amount grew to nearly 40 percent. As a result, Perot would become immensely wealthy and famous enough to twice run for the presidency of the United States.









1984

Contract is signed to help reduce welfare fraud in New York City.





1987

A watershed moment for MAXIMUS and other private sector program management companies came in August 1996 when President Clinton signed into law the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act. This welfare reform legislation essentially rewrote the rules. AFDC money was now allocated to states in block grants, and requirements that state or local government agencies be involved in running the program were eliminated. Privatization of welfare-to-work programs funded by federal money was now given a free reign. Wisconsin wasted little time in awarding its business to private contractors. For a number of years its governor, Tommy Thompson, had been granted federal waivers to institute experimental welfare reform programs. Since 1987 when he took office, Thompson claimed that Wisconsin had reduced the number of people on welfare more than the other 49 states combined. In April 1996 he signed a law that would require all able-bodied parents to work in exchange for AFDC money. The program, called Wisconsin Works, or W-2, was put on hold pending federal welfare reform legislation, but as soon as President Clinton signed the bill, the state was quick to act. In September 1996, W-2 went into effect, limiting aid to welfare recipients to two consecutive years or a lifetime total of five years, with the goal of completely eliminating welfare within several years. A year later, MAXIMUS and four nonprofit companies would divide Milwaukee's 24,000 welfare clients.









1990

By 1990 MAXIMUS was generating $19 million in annual revenues. With state and local governments cutting budgets and increasingly turning to the private sector for help, the company, working in just four states, appeared poised to experience substantial growth. It touted how much money it saved the government, and boasted of its superior computer systems and flexible staff that operated without the hindrance of bureaucratic red tape. Although critics challenged the accuracy of the savings, citing the lack of independent verification, no one could question that MAXIMUS and other private sector companies were now becoming established players.









1993

MAXIMUS experienced a number of problems, however. In 1993 data entry errors in Arizona resulted in the state refunding $250,000 in child support payments. In 1994 Mississippi froze a contract with MAXIMUS when costs actually doubled after the company took over child support collection. Also in 1994 MAXIMUS had problems in West Virginia after it hired a consultant who was a supervisor of a project on which it was bidding. The company claimed that it had been misled by the employee. Although MAXIMUS was never charged with wrongdoing, it decided to withdraw its bid. These problems notwithstanding, MAXIMUS continued to grow. It exceeded $50 million in revenues in 1995, then almost doubled that amount in one year, generating $103.1 million in 1996.









1994

MAXIMUS experienced a number of problems, however. In 1993 data entry errors in Arizona resulted in the state refunding $250,000 in child support payments. In 1994 Mississippi froze a contract with MAXIMUS when costs actually doubled after the company took over child support collection. Also in 1994 MAXIMUS had problems in West Virginia after it hired a consultant who was a supervisor of a project on which it was bidding. The company claimed that it had been misled by the employee. Although MAXIMUS was never charged with wrongdoing, it decided to withdraw its bid. These problems notwithstanding, MAXIMUS continued to grow. It exceeded $50 million in revenues in 1995, then almost doubled that amount in one year, generating $103.1 million in 1996.









1996

A watershed moment for MAXIMUS and other private sector program management companies came in August 1996 when President Clinton signed into law the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act. This welfare reform legislation essentially rewrote the rules. AFDC money was now allocated to states in block grants, and requirements that state or local government agencies be involved in running the program were eliminated. Privatization of welfare-to-work programs funded by federal money was now given a free reign. Wisconsin wasted little time in awarding its business to private contractors. For a number of years its governor, Tommy Thompson, had been granted federal waivers to institute experimental welfare reform programs. Since 1987 when he took office, Thompson claimed that Wisconsin had reduced the number of people on welfare more than the other 49 states combined. In April 1996 he signed a law that would require all able-bodied parents to work in exchange for AFDC money. The program, called Wisconsin Works, or W-2, was put on hold pending federal welfare reform legislation, but as soon as President Clinton signed the bill, the state was quick to act. In September 1996, W-2 went into effect, limiting aid to welfare recipients to two consecutive years or a lifetime total of five years, with the goal of completely eliminating welfare within several years. A year later, MAXIMUS and four nonprofit companies would divide Milwaukee's 24,000 welfare clients.









A watershed moment for MAXIMUS and other private sector program management companies came in August 1996 when President Clinton signed into law the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act. This welfare reform legislation essentially rewrote the rules. AFDC money was now allocated to states in block grants, and requirements that state or local government agencies be involved in running the program were eliminated. Privatization of welfare-to-work programs funded by federal money was now given a free reign. Wisconsin wasted little time in awarding its business to private contractors. For a number of years its governor, Tommy Thompson, had been granted federal waivers to institute experimental welfare reform programs. Since 1987 when he took office, Thompson claimed that Wisconsin had reduced the number of people on welfare more than the other 49 states combined. In April 1996 he signed a law that would require all able-bodied parents to work in exchange for AFDC money. The program, called Wisconsin Works, or W-2, was put on hold pending federal welfare reform legislation, but as soon as President Clinton signed the bill, the state was quick to act. In September 1996, W-2 went into effect, limiting aid to welfare recipients to two consecutive years or a lifetime total of five years, with the goal of completely eliminating welfare within several years. A year later, MAXIMUS and four nonprofit companies would divide Milwaukee's 24,000 welfare clients.









1997

Although MAXIMUS was well received by investors, the company came under fire from other circles. In 1997 the company received a $12.4 million contract to manage Connecticut's child-care services for women enrolled in a welfare-to-work program, but quickly experienced problems. After only three months the company was a month late in processing most of the clients' checks to pay for child care, and many welfare recipients had trouble receiving approval for benefits. MAXIMUS upgraded its computer and phone systems and added staff to fix the problems, but when it determined that it would lose $500,000 a month on the contract, the company threatened to terminate the program unless it received more money. The state agreed to increase the contract by an additional $6 million. MAXIMUS maintained that the state had not fully explained the magnitude of the project, but critics contended otherwise. A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Employees Association put it bluntly: "In terms of service here, they've been abysmal. They underbid, over-promised and they didn't deliver." The company's fiercest opponents, state employee unions and welfare advocates, would soon have even more of an opportunity to criticize MAXIMUS.









1998

In 1997 Mastran decided to take MAXIMUS public, prompted, he said, by an offer of more than $100 million from "a major blue-chip company." The $84 million offering, with an initial price of $16 per share, netted Mastran almost $25 million and other executives of the company an additional $20 million. MAXIMUS used the remaining money to fund expansion, making a number of acquisitions in 1998. The company purchased San Antonio-based Spectrum Consulting Group for approximately $19.3 million. Spectrum provided information technology services. MAXIMUS then acquired David M. Griffith & Associates (DMG) of Northbrook, Illinois, for approximately $31.5 million. DMG also did consulting work for government agencies, focusing on executive recruiting and human resources planning. The next MAXIMUS acquisition was a $32 million stock swap for Carrera Consulting Group of Sacramento, California, a software provider for government agencies.









1999

In Milwaukee, MAXIMUS was hit with a number of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaints from former employees who claimed they were passed over for promotions because of race and gender during a restructuring of the company in early 1999. MAXIMUS vigorously denied the charges, which at the very least were a public relations headache, especially since the company was expanding its welfare reform model to Arizona, California, Delaware, and Maryland, as well as being eager to tap into the biggest prize of all, New York City and its pool of 600,000 welfare recipients.









2000

While the struggling Wisconsin families kept their part of the responsibility bargain, Maximus did not. In 2000, it transpired that the company had improperly billed the state hundreds of thousands of dollars for expenses that had nothing to do with W-2, including "social functions and entertainment." In the end, Maximus was forced to pay back $500,000. As a show of "good faith," it also wrote a check for a further $500,000.









2006

In 1997, the company went public, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MMS. In 2004, Lynn Davenport became chief executive officer. Davenport was terminated in April 2006 for violating the company's code of conduct. Richard Montoni, former chief financial officer for MAXIMUS, was named CEO on April 24, 2006. Montoni has been credited with improving the company's performance In 2007, the company announced it was exploring strategic alternatives, including sale, but ultimately chose to divest several business lines and focus its business in health and human services business process management.









2007

In 1997, the company went public, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MMS. In 2004, Lynn Davenport became chief executive officer. Davenport was terminated in April 2006 for violating the company's code of conduct. Richard Montoni, former chief financial officer for MAXIMUS, was named CEO on April 24, 2006. Montoni has been credited with improving the company's performance In 2007, the company announced it was exploring strategic alternatives, including sale, but ultimately chose to divest several business lines and focus its business in health and human services business process management.









2008

On April 30, 2008, the organization sold its Security Solutions division. On September 30, 2008, the company sold its Justice Solutions, Education Systems, and Asset Solutions divisions. The company also completed the sale of its ERP division in 2010. In 2010, MAXIMUS acquired DeltaWare, a developer of health administration management systems for the Canadian government health care market. In 2012, the company acquired Denver-based Policy Studies Incorporated (PSI) for $67 million. In 2013, MAXIMUS acquired UK-based Health Management Ltd.(HML). On April 6, 2015, the company completed the $300 million acquisition of Falls-Church-based technology contractor, Acentia. The deal significantly adds to the company's federal business by bringing on new customers and new contract vehicles. In 2018, MAXIMUS acquired U.S. Federal citizen engagement center assets from another government contractor for $400 million in cash.









2009

Whether it was the show of good faith or its impressive history of maximizing profits is impossible to say, but in 2004 Wisconsin once again contracted Maximus, this time as a "revenue-maximization consultant." The company was charged with helping the Department of Health Services prepare and file Medicaid claims to extract more money in federal reimbursement. The $3.4 million dollar contract -- footed by Wisconsin taxpayers -- ran until 2009. And initially, things seemed to be going fine. Perhaps the appropriation of $500,000 some years earlier was just a bad day in the office for Maximus?









2010

On April 30, 2008, the organization sold its Security Solutions division. On September 30, 2008, the company sold its Justice Solutions, Education Systems, and Asset Solutions divisions. The company also completed the sale of its ERP division in 2010. In 2010, MAXIMUS acquired DeltaWare, a developer of health administration management systems for the Canadian government health care market. In 2012, the company acquired Denver-based Policy Studies Incorporated (PSI) for $67 million. In 2013, MAXIMUS acquired UK-based Health Management Ltd.(HML). On April 6, 2015, the company completed the $300 million acquisition of Falls-Church-based technology contractor, Acentia. The deal significantly adds to the company's federal business by bringing on new customers and new contract vehicles. In 2018, MAXIMUS acquired U.S. Federal citizen engagement center assets from another government contractor for $400 million in cash.









On April 30, 2008, the organization sold its Security Solutions division. On September 30, 2008, the company sold its Justice Solutions, Education Systems, and Asset Solutions divisions. The company also completed the sale of its ERP division in 2010. In 2010, MAXIMUS acquired DeltaWare, a developer of health administration management systems for the Canadian government health care market. In 2012, the company acquired Denver-based Policy Studies Incorporated (PSI) for $67 million. In 2013, MAXIMUS acquired UK-based Health Management Ltd.(HML). On April 6, 2015, the company completed the $300 million acquisition of Falls-Church-based technology contractor, Acentia. The deal significantly adds to the company's federal business by bringing on new customers and new contract vehicles. In 2018, MAXIMUS acquired U.S. Federal citizen engagement center assets from another government contractor for $400 million in cash.









2011

W-2 and Medicaid consultancy are not the only services that have been outsourced to Maximus in Wisconsin. After spending more than $114,000 on lobbying the legislature on bills related to the "W-2 budget allocation process," Maximus was awarded a renewed six-year contract with the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families worth some $21 million in 2011. Once again, Maximus was charged with deciding whether cases (this time children placed in foster care) met the criteria for federal reimbursement.









2012

On April 30, 2008, the organization sold its Security Solutions division. On September 30, 2008, the company sold its Justice Solutions, Education Systems, and Asset Solutions divisions. The company also completed the sale of its ERP division in 2010. In 2010, MAXIMUS acquired DeltaWare, a developer of health administration management systems for the Canadian government health care market. In 2012, the company acquired Denver-based Policy Studies Incorporated (PSI) for $67 million. In 2013, MAXIMUS acquired UK-based Health Management Ltd.(HML). On April 6, 2015, the company completed the $300 million acquisition of Falls-Church-based technology contractor, Acentia. The deal significantly adds to the company's federal business by bringing on new customers and new contract vehicles. In 2018, MAXIMUS acquired U.S. Federal citizen engagement center assets from another government contractor for $400 million in cash.









2013

But in some states, citizens are stepping up and speaking out. In neighboring Illinois, a Maximus outsourcing experiment came to a sudden halt in December 2013. Facing a shortage of staff, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services had contracted Maximus to deal with a backlog of Medicaid cases up for re-determination. An investigation of the redetermination data found that Maximus's work was sloppy and had high error rates, as opposed to the work carried out by state employees. The case went to arbitration, and during the proceedings, a state employees union showed that Illinois could save $18 million by hiring more staff to make up for the shortfall, instead of using a contractor. The independent arbitrator issued an order canceling the $77 million dollar contract with Maximus.









When the contract expired, DHS continued filing in accordance with the "best practices" developed by the company. In 2013, these practices caught the eyes of the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, who found that they did not comply with federal requirements. Out of $41 million claimed for residential care services between 2004 and 2006, $39 million was deemed "unallowable" by the federal government. That translates into $19 out of every $20 and the feds are demanding Wisconsin pay back $23 million. Chances are that this number will increase by a magnitude when the claims made after 2006 get the fine-tooth-comb treatment.









2018

On April 30, 2008, the organization sold its Security Solutions division. On September 30, 2008, the company sold its Justice Solutions, Education Systems, and Asset Solutions divisions. The company also completed the sale of its ERP division in 2010. In 2010, MAXIMUS acquired DeltaWare, a developer of health administration management systems for the Canadian government health care market. In 2012, the company acquired Denver-based Policy Studies Incorporated (PSI) for $67 million. In 2013, MAXIMUS acquired UK-based Health Management Ltd.(HML). On April 6, 2015, the company completed the $300 million acquisition of Falls-Church-based technology contractor, Acentia. The deal significantly adds to the company's federal business by bringing on new customers and new contract vehicles. In 2018, MAXIMUS acquired U.S. Federal citizen engagement center assets from another government contractor for $400 million in cash.









In 2018, after twelve years as CEO, Richard Montoni announced his retirement and the company appointed President Bruce Caswell to the position of chief executive officer. In 2021, Maximus acquired Attain and Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) for a combined total of $1.8 billion.









2021

In 2018, after twelve years as CEO, Richard Montoni announced his retirement and the company appointed President Bruce Caswell to the position of chief executive officer. In 2021, Maximus acquired Attain and Veterans Evaluation Services (VES) for a combined total of $1.8 billion.









2021-2026





Within this period of time , Maximus Inc saw and is seeing it's largest.and most invasive contracts by far and I'm still collecting , analyzing and dissecting that information .





2021 - 2026

Source : FedSavvyStrategies.com





U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Contact Center Operations (CCO)– In September 2022, Maximus was awarded a nine-year, $6.6 billion contract ($663 million in obligations to date) to provide CMS with contact center operations support assisting nearly 75 million Americans with Medicare benefits and other federal healthcare program information. Maximus also helps with insurance program navigation made available through the Federal Marketplace as established by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Maximus has been performing this work since its acquisition of GDIT’s Citizen Engagement Centers in 2018.

The acquisition also gave Maximus a FedRAMP-certified call center technology platform that includes an integrated set of commercial products used to manage call center operations. This includes routing and recording calls, managing scripts, and overall management.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Information Surge and National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline Support (CDC INFO)– In April 2021, Maximus was awarded a two-year, $951 million contract to support the CDC’s national hotline program for COVID-19 vaccination (CDC-VAX) efforts. Work included supporting the CDC-INFO contact center and publication system designed to provide customers with public health information via phone and email. Maximus provided 24×7 contact center coverage, providing 20,000 agents responding to SMS messages, telephone calls, and emails from healthcare providers and the public. In November 2022, Maximus was awarded a five-year, $100 million extension to continue to support CDC-INFO.

U.S. Department of Education (ED), Federal Student Aid (FSA) Procurement Activity, Debt Management and Collections System (DMCS)





2013, Maximus was awarded a 10-year, $890 million contract to provide debt management and collection systems support to the ED. Under the contract, Maximus provided performance enhancements to the DMCS software platform that reduced costs, increased compliance and enabled a better borrower experience through customer service training and technology. Through this program, Maximus decreased calls requiring the support of a live agent by 34%.





Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) System Support Services– In October 2021, Maximus was awarded a 10-year, $323 million contract under the SEC OneIT IDIQ to modernize the SEC’ EDGAR system, the primary system for companies to submit documents under the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, and the Investment Company Act of 1940. This system contains millions of company-specific financial information and individual filings, processes 3,000 filings per day, makes available 3,000 terabytes of public data annually, and accommodates 40,000 new filers per year. Under this contract, Maximus is conducting enterprise IT, digital transformation, agile software development, and cybersecurity services for EDGAR. Maximus received this as a follow-on award through its acquisition of Attain in March of 2021.





U.S. Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Enterprise, Development, and Operations Services (EDOS) BPA – In May 2023, Maximus was awarded a spot on a seven-year, $2.6 billion ceiling value BPA to provide technology modernization services for the IRS. Maximus will compete for task orders to help consolidate more than 400 IRS systems to minimize operations and maintenance costs and modernize IRS infrastructure. Maximus has not yet received any task orders under this BPA.





As part of a string of acquisitions, Maximus’ move to acquire InSysCo (via legacy Acentia in 2013), gave the company access to a prime spot on the IRS Total Information Processing Support Services 4 (TIPSS-4) IDIQ. As part of this IDIQ, Maximus provided operations and maintenance, compliance, and application development for IRS financial management systems. This acquisition was key for Maximus to become embedded in the IRS.

As part of Maximus’ Federal Civilian focus, it remains a trusted IRS partner, delivering solutions such as application and infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, human-centered design, and user-experience services; it maintains an IRS account and robust list of personnel with extensive prior IRS experience.









The next articles that follow , will go much deeper into the timeline and history of Maximus Inc, expanding upon what we've already established with this article and will also contain more research from people I've had the privilege of talking with and have been blessed with as friends and family… the people I look up to .





Bill Hamilton has been instrumental in teaching me to look with different eyes , as have many.

We all share the commonality of love for the truth and in pursuit of those truths , justice and holding those responsible, Accountable.























